Around Town with Jake Ammon of Franklin Street

Each week on “Around Town,” our host talks to members of the First Coast community who are making an impact in their part of town. Today our host, Sarah Olson, spoke with Jake Ammon.

Jake Ammon

Director at Franklin Street

Website Address: www.franklinst.com

Short company description:

Franklin Street is a full-service commercial real estate firm built on high-performance teams and integrated expertise. We bring brokerage, capital, management, and insurance together to help clients execute with speed, clarity, and confidence.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

Our edge is that we think like owners, not brokers. Everyone here is invested in outcomes, not transactions. We take the same care with a client’s deal as we would with our own.

How do you define success?

I see success as creating growth for others—helping teammates hit goals, helping clients win in their market, and building systems that outlast any one person. That’s when a business becomes more than a job—it becomes a platform.

How did you get started in your field of work?

I got my start thanks to a number of mentors who saw how my military background could translate into deal-making. That guidance helped me navigate my first transactions and set the foundation for how I now lead and develop others.

What was the most impactful moment of your transition out of the military?

It clicked when I saw that the same mindset I had in the military—focus, structure, and teamwork—fit naturally into real estate.