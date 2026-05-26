Around Town with Jose Enrique Melendez of S.T.I.X. Academy

Each week on “Around Town,” our host talks to members of the First Coast community who are making an impact in their part of town. Today our host, Sarah Olson spoke with Jose Enrique Melendez.

Jose Enrique Melendez

Founder and President at S.T.I.X. Academy

Website Address: https://www.stixacademy.org/

Short company description:

S.T.I.X. Academy is a veteran‑founded youth development organization that uses rhythm, faith, and mentorship to shape character and strengthen community. Through drumming instruction and purpose‑driven guidance, we equip young people with discipline and give veterans renewed purpose through service.

If you had one message to get across to future customers, what would it be?

When you are in trouble – hire the best.

How do you define success?

In an employment context, work which has impact and meaning outside of ‘just’ earning an income.

How did you get started in your field of work?

I was asked by one of the founders of TFH1 to assist them in developing the strat plan for the organization…there’s more to the story!

What was the most impactful moment of your transition out of the military?

Going from a military environment, with a built-in community, job, and work to a community where I was an outsider and a stranger. I didn’t understand the civilian world.

What makes you unique?

TFH1 emphasizes mental health awareness, suicide prevention, and emotional healing through water-based activities. #watersaveslives