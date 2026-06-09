Around Town with Michelle Taveras of M. Taveras, PsyD & Company Psychological Services

Each week on “Around Town,” our host talks to members of the First Coast community who are making an impact in their part of town. Today our hosts, Sarah Olson spoke with Michelle Taveras.

Michelle Taveras

Founder & Licensed Clinical Psychologist at M Taveras, PsyD & Company Psychological Services

Website Address: mtaveraspsychology.com

Short company description:

We provide exceptional and comprehensive psychological services two individuals ages, 16 and up who present with a wide array of psychological conditions.