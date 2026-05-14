Around Town with Patrina Dixon of Its My Money Of FL

Each week on “Around Town,” our host talks to members of the First Coast community who are making an impact in their part of town. Today our host, Sarah Olson, spoke with Patrina Dixon.

Patrina Dixon

CEO of Its My Money Of FL

Website Address: https://itsmymoney.info/

Short company description:

It’$ My Money is shaping the spending and saving behaviors of their clients with a goal of guiding them toward financial independence. We provide free financial tips and strategies on our It’$ My Money blog, through OUR podcast, The Money Exchange and YouTube channel called Its My Money with Patrina Dixon.

What is a trade group or networking group that you are a part of?

Women CEOs of Jacksonville.

What is your biggest achievement in your career?

Retirement.

If you could sit down for lunch with 1 person (dead or alive) who would it be and why?

Michael Jackson to understand his creativity.