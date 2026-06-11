Around Town with Philip Ayles of Warrior To Love

Each week on “Around Town,” our host talks to members of the First Coast community who are making an impact in their part of town. Today our host, Sarah Olson spoke with Philip Ayles.

Philip Ayles

President of Warrior To Love

Website Address: https://www.warriortolove.org/

Short company description:

Warrior to Love® empowers veterans, first responders, and their families to transition from a warrior mindset to a life of connection, purpose, and emotional strength through coaching, workshops, and community support rooted in self-awareness, emotional intelligence, and mindfulness.

What’s the biggest challenge people in your side of town face?

The biggest challenge veterans face isn’t finding a job… It’s losing their identity.

What makes your business the go-to choice for side of town residents?

Lived experience rather than a text book.

What’s one piece of advice you’d give someone new to side of town?

Everything starts with you.