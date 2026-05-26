Around Town with Selecia Young-Jones of Rainbow Notary And Nuptials Network INC

Each week on “Around Town,” our host talks to members of the First Coast community who are making an impact in their part of town. Today our host, Sarah Olson spoke with Selecia Young-Jones.

Selecia Young-Jones

Creator and CEO of Rainbow Notary And Nuptials Network INC

Website Address: https://rainbownotaryandnuptials.com/

Short company description:

On-site, Mobile, and Remote Notary and Wedding Officiant and Wedding Chapel in Jacksonville, with an entire network across Florida. Fingerprinting, Apostille, and All things Notary.

What’s the biggest challenge people in your side of town face?

Downtown, with one-way streets and unfamiliar patterns, can cause trouble.

What makes your business the go-to choice for side of town residents?

Being a Credentials Notary Professional makes a difference. We aren’t JUST THE NOTARY. We train, and we know. Our wedding location is perfect, as we are across from the Duval County Courthouse.

What’s one piece of advice you’d give someone new to side of town?

Keep your head up and eyes peeled. Not everyone is a good guy. Make friends with your downtown neighbors.

What’s one thing people should know about why side of town is a great place to live or invest?

The continued expansion of Downtown Jacksonville with all of the new buildings makes it an exciting time and THE place to be. We even have a couple of grocery stores coming too.