Around Town with Stephen Hudson of AI Ready Veteran

Each week on “Around Town,” our host talks to members of the First Coast community who are making an impact in their part of town. Today our host, Sarah Olsonspoke with Stephen Hudson.

Stephen Hudson

Founder / CEO at AI Ready Veteran

Website Address: https://aireadyveteran.org

What makes you unique?

AI Ready Veteran stands out because we are pioneers in specifically tailoring generative AI training and resources to meet the unique needs of veterans in transition. Our comprehensive approach equips veterans and their families with essential AI skills and knowledge, empowering them to thrive in civilian life, whether through successful career transitions, entrepreneurship, or everyday applications of AI. We are dedicated to ensuring that veterans can harness the full potential of AI for professional growth and daily life mastery, making us uniquely positioned to support their success in every aspect of civilian life.

What is your biggest achievement in your career?

Starting AIRV

If you could sit down for lunch with 1 person (dead or alive) who would it be and why?

Leonardo de Vinci – His mind blowing achievements in so many different disciplines.