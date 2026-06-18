Around Town with Tamara Gibbons of Coast Counseling & Healing

Each week on “Around Town,” our host talks to members of the First Coast community who are making an impact in their part of town. Today our host, Sarah Olson spoke with Tamara Gibbons.

Tamara Gibbons

Licensed Psychotherapist at Coast Counseling & Healing

Website Address: https://coastcounselingandhealing.com/

Short company description:

Based in Northeast Florida, I provide therapy and clinical supervision grounded in evidence‑based practice, cultural responsiveness, and real‑world practicality. I support high‑responsibility professionals in building healthier patterns, stronger relationships, and more intentional lives.

What’s the biggest challenge people in your side of town face?

Not enough space for emotional or mental rest. People here are good at achieving, planning, producing, staying busy, but not always good at slowing down, asking for help, creating margin, and tending to their inner world.

What makes your business the go-to choice for side of town residents?

I integrate wellness, leadership, and real‑world strategies. We’re not only processing emotions, but clients are also building sustainable habits, navigating relationships, managing burnout and making aligned decisions. It’s therapy that translates into daily functioning. I’m also rooted in the community. I understand the culture, the pace, the expectations, and the pressure points. My practice feels accessible and relevant.

What’s one piece of advice you’d give someone new to side of town?

Nocatee is beautiful, convenient, and full of energy, but it’s also a place where people unintentionally slip into over-scheduling, over-committing, and trying to “keep up” with the pace of the community. If someone’s new here, the most grounding thing they can do is take their time finding their rhythm.

What’s one thing people should know about why side of town is a great place to live or invest?

The area is expanding, but it still feels intentional, walkable, beautifully planned, and designed for connection. Property value holds strong because the demand for this pocket of St. Johns County keeps rising, families, professionals, and investors all see the long‑term potential (so I’ve been told!).