Around Town with Walter Boney of Lenders 1st Choice

Each week on “Around Town,” our host talks to members of the First Coast community who are making an impact in their part of town. Today our host, Tom Reber, spoke with Walter Boney.

Walter Boney

CEO of Lenders 1st Choice

Website Address: https://lenders1stchoiceamc.com/

Short company description:

Real Estate Appraisals & Appraisal Management Company

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

Work hard and do not cut corners.

How do you define success?

Having a relationship with God, your family, living with your means and always make time for your family.

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

Set clear and achievable goals, be adaptive to change, time management and continuous learning.

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

All the time and every day…. you are only as strong as your weakest link.