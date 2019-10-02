A Day of Magic at ABET

A Day of Magic with comedian/magician Mark Alan is coming to All Beaches Experimental Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 6, for two shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

For ABET regulars, this special event is not included with a season ticket.

Alan has been performing for more than 25 years. Half comedian, half magician, Alan’s stand-up comedy magic shows are fast, funny, clean and filled with audience interaction, comedy mind reading and hysterical escapes.

Tickets are$15, $8 for children under 18. The house opens 30 minutes before curtain. For reservations: http://www.abettheatre.com or call (904) 249-7177. ABET is located at 544 Atlantic Blvd. in Neptune Beach.