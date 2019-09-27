Second Season at Players by the Sea

Players by the Sea is adding more to its schedule with Second Season. The first event is a readers’ theatre presentation of The Memories of Ruby Mae by local playwright Olivia Gowan. Performances are Monday, Sept. 30, and Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 8 p.m.

In readers’ theatre, the actors read from a script, using vocal expression to guide the audience into understanding the story. Gloria Ware is directing.

The Memories of Ruby Mae is a wickedly funny and heartfelt play that flows through generational hurts to an unexpected healing. It is a poignant, sweet, relatable story of a woman who is strong, kind, curious, honest and speaks her mind. As she leaves this world and begins to cross over, she experiences several memories of those who have already passed on and others who are still influential in her life.

The cast includes Ashley Colleen Jones, Karen Garrett, Karen Konzen, Kristin Walsh, Susan Roche, Gayle Featheringill, Kayla Chouarnid, Peggy McGuinness, Will Davis, Rhodie Jackson, and Farah Nesargi.

Players is located at 106 6th St. N. in Jacksonville Beach. There is no cost to attend but reservations are recommended and donations accepted. For reservations, visit http://www.playersbythesea.org or call 904.249.0289.