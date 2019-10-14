The Toxic Avenger at Players by the Sea

Up next at Players by the Sea in Jacksonville Beach, The Toxic Avenger, the rock musical based on the film and comic.

Presented on the theater’s intimate studio stage, The Toxic Avenger is in production from Oct. 25 to Nov. 10. Daniel Dungan is directing.

To celebrate the season, Players by the Sea is throwing a Halloween Kick-off Party unlike any other on Saturday, Oct. 26. In addition to a seat for the show, the $50 ticket includes food, complimentary beverages and an after show dessert glow with music in the Gallery.

Enjoy a festive costume party beginning at 7 p.m., with judging for Best Individual Costume, Best Couples Costume and Best Group Costume. The musical, The Toxic Avenger, begins at 8 p.m. Desert and music in the gallery will follow until 11 p.m.

The Toxic Avenger, based off the film and comic, follows Melvin Ferd, the Third, who wants to clean up Tromaville, the most polluted town in New Jersey. Foiled by the mayor’s bullies, Melvin is dumped into a vat of radioactive toxic waste, only to reemerge as New Jersey’s first superhero. A seven-foot mutant freak with superhuman strength and a heart as big as Newark, he is out to save New Jersey, end global warming and woo the librarian in town.

The Toxic Avenger is for mature audiences only. The show contains adult language, content and situations.

Tickets for the Halloween Kick-Off Party can be purchased online at playersbythesea.org/toxic-avenger or call 904.249.0289.