BUZZ TV – “Ask The Attorney” with Kristin Keen from ReThreaded

Each week on “Ask The Attorney”, our host Aaron Irving talks to buzz worthy people around the community. Today, Aaron talks to Kristin Keen from ReThreaded. Rethreaded started with a simple idea and a strong passion from its founder, Kristin Keen. She began by forming relationships with women on the street and making prison visits and realized that the greatest need was for a safe, supportive work environment where the women could earn money while learning a skill and experiencing continued healing through community. Working in partnership with the City Rescue Mission of Jacksonville, Rethreaded hired its first full-time employee in November 2012. To learn more, visit https://www.rethreaded.com.