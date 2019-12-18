25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Wantaise Davis and Ebony Thomas from the event, Repair. Restore. Rebuild. With a Masters degree in Legal Studies, a Bachelors degree in Criminal Justice and Political Science and an Associates degree in Criminal Justice, Ebony possesses 10+ years of experience as a business consultant, business manager, career coach, academic ghost writer, certified recruiter and a certified resume writer. To learn more, visit https://www.emtgroupellc.com