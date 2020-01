Each week on “Biz Buzz” our host David Sillick talks to experts in the business world. Today he sits down with Phil Porter from Subaru of Jacksonville.

Subaru of Jax is a privately owned automotive Dealership in Jax that is celebrating 20 years in business. They’ve grown from 9 employees to 71 and sales of $9M to over $71M.

To learn more check out https://www.subaruofjacksonville.com.