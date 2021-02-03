“Buzzworthy Businesses” with Sean Mulholland from Mulholland Forensics

Each week on “Buzzworthy Businesses” our host, Jesse Stakes, talk to business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Jesse talks to Sean Mulholland from Mulholland Forensics.

Sean Mulholland, President of Mulholland Investigation and Computer Forensics, spent several years as a Sergeant with the New York Police Department, New York City, where he received several citations for meritorious and excellent police duty.

To learn more, visit https://mulhollandforensics.com

Short company description: Establish Computer Forensics agency staffed by retired FBI Agent & cyber-security experts. Court certified experts versed in the rules of evidence.

What makes your company unique?: Diversity of staff backgrounds and years of experience. Few matters we have not addressed.

How do you define success?: Ability to provide or corroborate information for clients.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?: Coaching youth sports & mentoring inner -city boys.

Who inspires you and why?: My father who contracted polio as a young boy and persevered through physical challenges.