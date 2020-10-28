“Ignite Success” with Dina Wasmer from Incite Creative Inc

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (http://www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding women across the nation to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Dina Wasmer from Incite Creative Inc.

As President & CMO of Incite Creative, Dina leads a team of internal and external marketing strategists and creative implementors to help clients achieve success. When not wearing her CMO hat, Dina enjoys sporting her fanny pack full of dog treats or toting around her golf bag. She can oftentimes be found grilling out and spending time laughing with family and friends.

To learn more check out http://www.incitecmo.com.