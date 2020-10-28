“Ignite Success” with Elizabeth Gunn from Baptist Health

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (http://www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding women across the nation to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Dina Wasmer from Incite Creative Inc.

As Chief Nurse Executive at Baptist South, Elizabeth leads over 800 nurses and caregivers each day battling COVID-19.

Two learn more check out http://www.bmcjax.com.