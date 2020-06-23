“Marketing For Your Future” with Travis Champ from Genius Monkey

Each week on “Marketing for Your Future,” our hosts talk to experts in the marketing industry. Today, Wes Benwick sat down with Travis Champ from Genius Monkey.

Genius Monkey believes in doing it different (and better) than the status quo. Once you take out all the fancy jargon and made up acronyms it comes down to one thing. They get your brand, product or message in front of more people with the highest propensity to engage at the lowest possible cost. They do this via fully managed banner, video, content and social display based ads layered with top notch behavioral data across our media agnostic set of partner networks. They work with major brands and agencies all over the country as their trusted source of programmatic based digital advertising.

To learn more check out geniusmonkey.com.