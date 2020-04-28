“Marketing for Your Future” with Marti Sanchez from Influence Podium

Each week on “Marketing for Your Future,” our hosts talk to experts in the marketing industry. Today, Mike White sat down with Marti Sanchez from Influence Podium.

Influence Podium works with B2B CEOs to help them grow their personal brand through social media management and content creation — whether on LinkedIn, Twitter, or podcasts — to build an audience and generate inbound leads.

To learn more check out https://influencepodium.com/.