Timucuan Parks Foundation and AARP host Virtual Healthy Living Series

The event will be held on April 29 from a virtual Kingsley Plantation

Jacksonville, Fla., April 27, 2020 – Timucuan Parks Foundation and AARP are partnering for a virtual event as a continuation of their Spring 2020 Healthy Living: Fresh Air, Fitness, Friendship and Fun series. The COVID-19 pandemic has kept people out of local parks and preserves so TPF and AARP are turning to Zoom to connect people with nature and local history. Participants are invited to join on Wednesday, April 29 for a virtual Hike into History from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

As in previous walks, participants will start with some light stretching followed by a virtual tour of Kingsley Plantation led by National Park Service Ranger Emily Palmer. This year marks the 400th anniversary of the first enslaved Africans brought to the United States. The virtual event will remember those enslaved at Kingsley Plantation, honor their stories and celebrate their contributions with a tour of the slave quarters, the Planter’s House, and the gardens and grounds of Kingsley.

The event is free and open to everyone, but registration is required and can be done at timucuanparks.org/healthy-living. A how-to Zoom guide and event link will be emailed to registrants on Tuesday. For more information, contact Felicia Boyd, program and outreach director with Timucuan Parks Foundation, at [email protected] or 904-463-1799.

About Timucuan Parks Foundation

The Timucuan Parks Foundation is a nonprofit organization that preserves, promotes and enhances Jacksonville’s natural areas through community engagement, education and enjoyment. The foundation originated in 1999 with the Preservation Project Jacksonville, Inc. to identify and assist in acquiring the most vulnerable and environmentally sensitive lands in Duval County. The acquisition of lands created the largest urban park system in the United States. The Timucuan Parks Foundation works with its park partners, including the National Park Service, Florida State Parks and the City of Jacksonville, to promote environmental stewardship, the health benefits of the parks and preserves, and an appreciation for Jacksonville’s special outdoor spaces. For more information, visit timucuanparks.org.