“On A Mission” with Bryan Boyd from Grounded Coaching

Each week on “On a Mission” we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Wendy Norfleet talks to Bryan Boyd from Grounded Coaching.

Grounded is a life coaching company dedicated to empowering the lives of others using biblical principles.

To learn more, visit https://www.thegroundedpodcast.com.

What makes your company unique?: Grounded is unique because it makes biblical stories and concepts practical to every day life.

How do you define success?: I would define success as being able to live out your dreams while inspiring and empowering others to do the same.

Who in the industry inspires you and why?: In the coaching industry I’m inspired mostly by Pat Flynn from the Smart Passive Income. Although he’s built an amazing brand, he started out after he was laid off during a recession. Aside from that, Pat is also a family man at heart and values honestly and transparency with his audience.

What is a tip for success that you would provide someone in your same industry?: The only tip I can provide is to have accountable faith. Wake up everyday with the belief that you can achieve anything you imagine, set a plan to accomplish it, and make it happen!

What excites you most about your industry?: The most exciting thing about this industry is having the humble opportunity to help influence and change the lives of others.

What is the biggest challenge you think you or your organization is going to face in the upcoming year?: The biggest challenge my organization is going to face over this year is building a strong community presence. With the looming risk of Covid-19, it’s difficult to truly engage with the local community.

Who is a Trustee in our community that you admire and why?: The trustee I admire the most in our community is the First Coast Leadership Foundation because of the organization’s mission to turn the city’s battlegrounds to playgrounds.