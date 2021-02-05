“On A Mission” with Greg Taylor with the USA Cancer Cycle

Each week on “On a Mission” we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Wendy Norfleet talks to Greg Taylor with the USA Cancer Cycle.

The USA Cancer Cycle is Greg’s attempt to go from Jacksonville to San Diego to Washington across to Maine and home to Jacksonville for donations to a local non profit Jacksonville cancer charity.

To learn more, visit https://www.usacancercycle.com.

Short company description: Cycling the USA from Jacksonville to San Diego to Washington across to Maine and home to Jacksonville for donations to a local non profit Jacksonville cancer charity.

What makes your company unique?: Creating unity between all sectors of business while connecting the Jacksonville landscape.

How do you define success?: Making those around you better.

Who in the industry inspires you and why?: For a personal reflection: David Goggins for obvious reasons!

What is a tip for success that you would provide someone in your same industry?: Preparing is imperative, but you have to be able and expecting of the unexpected.

What excites you most about your industry?: Connecting the city of Jacksonville

What is the biggest challenge you think you or your organization is going to face in the upcoming year?: Outreach to the community.

Who is a Trustee in our community that you admire and why?: Kat Casey – Owner and Creator of Chemo Noir, the cancer charity I am riding for.