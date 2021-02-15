“On A Mission” with Valecia Dunbar from The Center For Confidence

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Each week on “On a Mission” we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Wendy Norfleet talks to Valecia Dunbar from The Center For Confidence.

The Center for Confidence, LLC (TCFC) creates high achievers and top business performers to support the development of safe teams and resilient organizational cultures.

To learn more, visit https://www.thecenterforconfidence.com.

We provide organizational and leadership coaching, training, change management, business and professional development services. Our research, training, program and project development, and education programs benefit executives, professional students, managerial leaders, careerists in transition, and entrepreneurs. The organization works with corporations, human resource departments, public agencies, program specific initiatives, special projects, and departments in need of developmental, supplemental, or ongoing services to deliver organizational change outcomes.

What makes your company unique?: We are a social enterprise focused on entrepreneurial leadership to improve economic equity. We start with confidence development as the foundation for increasing personal and professional growth.

How do you define success?: The ability to bring people together to produce impactful change and deliver exponential outcomes.

Who in the industry inspires you and why?: My motivational compass is currently driven by Stacey Abrams.

What is a tip for success that you would provide someone in your same industry?: Master your Business Quotient (BQ).

What excites you most about your industry?: The creative range we as professional and talent development leaders are afforded with the use of emerging technology.

What is the biggest challenge you think you or your organization is going to face in the upcoming year?: The organization is doing quite well as we continue to focus on entrepreneurial leadership development. As COVID-19 pandemic continues, our concern is leaning more into entrepreneurial wellness and stress management.

Who is a Trustee in our community that you admire and why?: Valerie Jenkins of Wells Fargo and Jackie Perry of JPerry and Associates, Theresa Johnson of Beaver Street Enterprise Center.