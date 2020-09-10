“Tech Talk USA” with Michael McGill from Medical Service Company

Each week on “Tech Talk USA,” our host Jeff Hootselle sits down with experts in the information technology world. This week, Jeff spoke to Michael McGill from Medical Service Company.

Medical Service Company is a post-acute healthcare provider that specializes in chronic-respiratory disease management. This is done through training and education, clinical pathways, and patient engagement. As a proud third-generation family-owned and operated business, MSC has a strong pledge to excellence.

To learn more, check out http://www.medicalserviceco.com.