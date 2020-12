Each week on “Tech Talk USA,” our host Jeff Hootselle sits down with experts in the information technology world. This week, Jeff spoke to Sara Hale from Coastal Cloud.

Sara and Tim Hale, co-founders and managing partners, started Coastal Cloud in 2012 with the goal of creating a modern consulting firm focused on client outcomes that were led by expert consultants who would enjoy a work/life balance that was lacking in the industry.

