“The Horse’s Mouth” with James Cramer from CBJ Communications

Tom sat down with James Cramer from CBJ Communications.

After serving about 30 years with the PGA Tour, James hung a shingle and started CBJ Communications, a sports communication consulting firm.

To learn more, contact James at [email protected].

How do you define success?: Always moving forward, no matter the obstacles in front of you.

How has marketing changed for your business in the past 12 months: The hustle has gotten more real with the challenges we all face now on a daily basis.

What is the biggest change to marketing that you feel is coming in the next two years?: Marketing based on real experiences

What do you feel the Jaguars need to do to market their product?: I always feel that the core product always needs to take precedence over commerce. That comes with success on the field.