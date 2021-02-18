“The Horse’s Mouth: Veterans Edition” with Lynn Geiser from Hope4Veterans

Welcome to “The Horse’s Mouth” with Tom McManus, a cool, unique talk show where Tom’s guests sidle up to his bar to discuss sports, business and life. Today, Tom sat down with Lynn Geiser from Hope4Veterans.

Hope4Veterans is a 501c3 nonprofit that wants to reach, inspire and support women veterans.

To learn more, visit https://www.hope4veterans.org

This episode of “The Horse’s Mouth” is sponsored by The Fire Watch, Northeast Florida’s fight to end veteran suicide. They are uniting our War Fighters and allies to swiftly activate local assets, stand watch, and build a life-saving network. To date, no city, county, or state has systemically reduced its veteran suicide rate. This effort is the first of its kind in the country. To learn more, visit https://www.thefirewatch.org

What branch of service were you in and for how long?:

National Guard 1993-2000

Active Army 2001-2004

After your service ended, how did you spend your time? Did you go back to school? Immediately enter the private sector?: Continue my Master degree Marriage and family therapy counseling.

What has been your career after your service came to an end?: Counselor. Unemployed while attending school and 4 years after my counseling career. Worked at Disabled veteran outreach specialist for employment gor job center, contract for national guard and reserve unit. Then started my nonprofited while unemployed

Are you a member of any veteran organizations? If so which ones?:

Lifetime member DAV Honor Guard and Women veteran coordinator for florida volunteer.

President of Hope4veterans Director of membership for Jacksonville Veteran Chamber of Commerce.

Was there anything or anyone that helped you during the transition from military to civilian life?: Mentor to help with nonprofit for 2 years