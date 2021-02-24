“The Horse’s Mouth” with Troy Farquhar from Integrity Law

Welcome to “The Horse’s Mouth” with Tom McManus, a cool, unique talk show where Tom’s guests sidle up to his bar to discuss sports, business and life. Today, Tom sat down with Troy Farquhar from Integrity Law.

Integrity Law, P.A. is a full service law firm dedicated to giving back to the community and living up to the name. The firm prides itself on customer service and satisfaction.

To learn more about Integrity Law, please visit https://integritylawjax.com.

What is your specific field of law:

Adoption

Paternity

Divorce

Personal Injury

Real Estate

Estate Planning

Business Law

Probate