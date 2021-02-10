“The Horse’s Mouth” with Wendy Norfleet from Norfleet Integrated Solutions

Welcome to “The Horse’s Mouth” with Tom McManus, a cool, unique talk show where Tom’s guests sidle up to his bar to discuss sports, business and life. Today, Tom gets up close and personal with Wendy Norfleet from Norfleet Integrated Solutions.

Norfleet Integrated Solutions partners with individuals and organizations to assess, envision, develop, and execute solutions that will increase productivity, improve performance, and inspire a continuous focus on excellence.

To learn more, visit https://norfleetsolutions.com.

How do you define success?: When we are able to help our client achieve their goals.

Who in the industry inspires you and why?: I am inspired by Mary Marx, President/CEO of Pace Center for Girls. She is heavily invested into the girls and well as the staff and volunteers. No matter what part you plan in Pace’s success, you feel valued.

What nonprofit do you have a heart for and how do you support it?: Pace Center for Girls. I started off volunteering and I am now the Chair for the Board of Directors Clay County.