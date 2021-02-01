“Women Leaders: Secrets to Success” with Anouska Taylor, Vocal Instructor

Each week on “Women Leaders: Secrets to Success”, our host, Jessica Franzini, talks to women from around the country who are taking names and breaking glass. This week, Jessica spoke to Anouska Taylor from Anouska Taylor Vocal Instructor.

Anouska Taylor is an experienced voice teacher, Jungian Coach, and Profesional Vocalist. She has been training singers for over a decade.

To learn more, visit https://www.anouskataylor.com.

What do you feel are your key personal factors for your success?: First and foremost a love and passion for what I do. Also a willingness to be consistent and commit to taking action regardless of the external results. Finally to keep challenging myself and get outside my comfort zone.

What is the biggest mistake you would tell your younger self to avoid?: I don’t really believe in “mistakes” as that’s how we grow and we’re always learning about ourselves. But I learnt through experience that rather than trying to be “all things to all people” (as essentially I can help anyone with their voice), I had to become crystal clear on my ideal client so I could talk to them. That changed a lot for me and helped me be more targeted with my marketing.

Do you have a mentor and do you feel it is important to have one?: Yes absolutely, I think one of the keys to success. It’s hard to see the picture when you’re in the frame.

Is there a book you can recommend that would be valuable to read for a woman starting out in business?: I love Steven Pressfield’s Turning Pro.

How do you achieve balance between your professional life and personal life?: I have to be honest as I love what I do, my personal and professional lives merge as I don’t see what I do as “work”. But I do try and keep my professional space separate to my personal space (a little tricky at the moment with COVID).