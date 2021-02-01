“Women Leaders: Secrets to Success” with Ellen Glasser, Mayor of Atlantic Beach

Each week on “Women Leaders: Secrets to Success”, our host, Jessica Franzini, talks to women from around the country who are taking names and breaking glass. This week, Jessica spoke to Ellen Glasser, Mayor of Atlantic Beach.

After retiring as a special agent from the FBI, Ellen began her political career. She is now the mayor of Atlantic Beach.

To learn more, visit http://www.coab.us.

What do you feel are your key personal factors for your success?: Law enforcement, teaching, educational experience

What is the biggest mistake you would tell your younger self to avoid?: Do not wait until you feel you are ready

Do you have a mentor and do you feel it is important to have one?: In my generation, mentoring was not emphasized. I had had several, mostly men. Yes it is important.

Is there a book you can recommend that would be valuable to read for a woman starting out in business?:

Leadership On The Line

Heifetz and Linsky

How do you achieve balance between your professional life and personal life?:

Time management

Organization

Place value on family