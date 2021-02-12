“Women Leaders: Secrets to Success” with Carol Allen from Love is in the Stars

Each week on “Women Leaders: Secrets to Success”, our host, Jessica Franzini, talks to women from around the country who are taking names and breaking glass. This week, Jessica spoke to Carol Allen from Love is in the Stars.

Carol’s counseled thousands of people, working with everyone from housewives to Super Models, TV stars to English Royalty – in the area of relationship as both a Vedic astrologer (the system of ancient India, used for thousands of years to arrange marriages) and relationship coach. She’s helped people in every possible circumstance – single and dateless, dating and anxious, together and confused, or married and miserable.

To learn more, visit https://soulmatestars.com.

What do you feel are your key personal factors for your success?: Doing what I love and what is aligned with who I am and what I believe in. Sharing with people, networking all the time. And, of course, destiny! 😉

What is the biggest mistake you would tell your younger self to avoid?: I have no regrets…

Do you have a mentor and do you feel it is important to have one?: I had several and it’s the reason I have everything I do. “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” It’s crazy to try to forge a path when the support of someone who has already navigated the terrain and found the best paths and strategies makes such a massive difference.

Is there a book you can recommend that would be valuable to read for a woman starting out in business?: So many… “The Wealthy Spirit” by my friend Chellie Campbell, and “The Trick to Money is Having Some” by Stuart Wilde – an oldie but a goody!

How do you achieve balance between your professional life and personal life?: I don’t… sorry! It’s a constant challenge. I’m blessed with a very patient husband. I do make time for the most important people, of course… Several of my closest friends do similar work, which is very helpful in a million ways.