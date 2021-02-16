“Women Leaders: Secrets to Success” with Lauren Vena from LV Makeup Artist

Each week on “Women Leaders: Secrets to Success”, our host, Jessica Franzini, talks to women from around the country who are taking names and breaking glass. This week, Jessica spoke to Lauren Vena from LV Makeup Artist.

Lauren is an Author and has been a professional makeup artist for 20 years, but her proudest accomplishment is to be a wife & mom.

To learn more, visit https://laurenvena.com.

What do you feel are your key personal factors for your success?: For Makeup i have been a MUA for 20 years. I think honesty, kindness, listening to my clients on what they want is so important.

What is the biggest mistake you would tell your younger self to avoid?: Fear!! I believe that came with anxiety that i had do deal with. But had to struggle with that in my 20s when had promotions. So its going to be ok. You got this!

Do you have a mentor and do you feel it is important to have one?: I don’t have a mentor but i do have Amazing Friends that i call when i need that pick me up and the most supportive husband and parents. My hubby is prob the closest thing to a mentor! Lol

Is there a book you can recommend that would be valuable to read for a woman starting out in business?: Cant tell you didn’t use one myself lol

How do you achieve balance between your professional life and personal life?: Wow great question! Its the one thing im working on more and more. And that was my silver lining with covid that i was able to have more family time since when being a makeup artist you literally work every weekend. We make it work the best we can. If I start my Saturday at 4 AM and get home at 3 and I’m exhausted mommy‘s full on after that. The kids also know i love doing what i do any thats an amazing thing.