April Sports and Wellness Picks

April 7

San Marco Wine and Chocolate Run

San Marco Square

1stPlaceSports.com

Wine and chocolate. Need another reason to run? Join us at the Wine and Chocolate 5K, benefitting the ongoing beautification of San Marco! The course runs in and around the beautiful San Marco neighborhood, and finishes with an awesome wine and chocolate after party in the Square! All participants will receive a custom designed wine glass and be entered to win prizes from the San Marco merchants! You won’t want to miss this event!

April 11

Jacksonville Shrimp vs. Mobile Baybears

Baseball Ground of Jacksonville

MILB.com

Enjoy a Minor League Baseball game with our Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville downtown!!! Family-friendly event, where your red and pink to support your team!

April 14

Riverside Presbyterian Day School

1stPlaceSports.com

Please join us for the 3rd Annual Daily’s Fit-4-Life Kids Duathlon. This exciting event hosted by Riverside Presbyterian Day School (RPDS) will be held on Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Teaching children to live a healthy lifestyle so that they are Fit-4-Life has long been a part of the curriculum at RPDS. Established in 2011 by the Physical Education faculty, the RPDS Fit-4-Life program encourages health and fitness for students and their families.

April 19

Montoya & Associates Corporate Run

Jacksonville Fairgrounds

1stPlaceSports.com

Benefitting: Duval County High School Cross Country and Track Programs. The Corporate Run 5K, which attracts over 4,000 participants, is a 5K run/walk open to employees of corporations, government agencies, financial institutions, and individuals. All levels of runners and walkers are encouraged to participate. Participants receive a t-shirt and a post-race party billed as Jacksonville’s largest office party. Companies are encouraged to rent a team tent as a gathering spot on race day!

April 21

Guns N Hoses

Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

GunsNHoses.com

Jacksonville’s Guns N’ Hoses event is put on by the Fraternal Order of Police Foundation and is our largest fundraiser of the year. The first event took place in 1999. Fight night is the one time of the year when our city’s first responders become rivals, vying for the title and bragging rights.

April 28

Run to the Sun 5K

Orange Park

FloridaStriders.com

The 8K starts at 8:00 AM on River Road. The course takes you out and back along the beautiful St. John’s River. There is a water stop near the 1.5 and 2.5 mile marks. See map for more details. Strollers are not allowed in the 8K. This is a Grand Prix Series race, and certified by the USTAF. The results will be posted near the finish.