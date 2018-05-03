May the Cinco Derby Be With You This Weekend

Jacksonville! It’s a triple witching of sorts this coming weekend, May 4-5, as the stars have aligned. We start off with a celebration of all things “Star Wars®,” and “May the Fourth Be With You” on Friday. The first Saturday in May is traditionally the Run for the Roses with the Kentucky Derby, and it just so happens that the party includes not only big hats and mint juleps, but Mexican Lagers and Margaritas for Cinco de Mayo also on Saturday. Hold your horses, though, because as if that weren’t enough, let’s just throw in a brewery anniversary, an annual beer release, and more tappings and parties just for the fun of it. Get ready, Jax, and May You Survive to May the Sixth! Take a look at the weekend’s highlights of craft beer events around the area:

Friday, May the Fourth: Other-worldly themed events

All day happy hour and themed menu at Brewz N Dawgz, St. Augustine; Tapping the last keg of In a Galaxy Really Really Close By at Southern Swells, 7pm; Tapping new themed IPA at Hyperion Brewing, and costumes get you $1 off beers; Light vs Dark at Really Good Beer Stop featuring Engine 15 J’Ville Lager and Intuition Underdark, and wear a costume to get your first beer on the house; May the 4th be Funky with Funky Buddha beers at Brewz Bartram Park.

Saturday, Cinco Derby (among other things that just happened to fall that way):

Green Room Brewing hosts its annual bottle release of its Tequila Barrel-Aged Quetzalcoatl Imperial Mayan Red Ale, with variants on tap; Atlantic Beach Brewing hosts its one-year anniversary party, with all-day events and a bottle release of ONE, the 98th Street Imperial Stout aged in bourbon barrels for one year; Wicked Barley hosts a Cinco de Mayo Fiesta with special food items and new beers; Intuition Ale Works releases its El Guapo Mexican Lager for the first time in cans; Engine 15 re-releases its Day’s Eye Gose, a margarita-like barrel-aged tart beer; CervezaFest at Brewz N Dawgz St. Augustine, with BOGO beers for 5 cents and special taco dawgz; Cinco de Derby at Hyperion Brewing, with $1 off beers for outrageous hats and tapping of Mint Julep Blonde Ale aged in St. Augustine Distillery barrels; Double Can Releases at Southern Swells Brewing with Citra Dry-Hopped Karate in the Garage IPA and My Boss’ Boss Double IPA; Release of new Wheat beer at Main & Six Brewing; Sours on tap at Really Good Beer Stop; Intuition Ale Works feature at Keg & Coin; Hat contest and mint julep sampling, champagne shots and raffle at Brewz Atlantic Beach.

And, remember to watch the Kentucky Derby!

Hold onto your hats this weekend!

For a full lineup of the above craft beer events and more around the 904 area, check out the local Jax calendar on brewnymph.com!

Salud!

Linda Johnson, Certified Cicerone®

(cover photo by Linda Johnson)

Linda Johnson is a BUZZ Contributing Writer (beer!) and founder of the beer and travel website, BrewNymph.com, covering all things Florida beer from news to events. She is the first female Level 2 Certified Cicerone® in the Jax area (since 2015), one of seven in the metro area, and the only Level 2-certified independent beer writer in the state.