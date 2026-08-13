Brews With Bryce with Florian Vlad of TwinzAPP

“Brews with Bryce” brings together entrepreneurs, business owners, and community leaders while exploring the real stories behind their success. Inspired by the Greek word Anabasis, meaning “The Journey Up,” each episode uncovers the challenges, breakthroughs, and lessons that have shaped remarkable leaders. Today, our host, Bryce, has a brew with Florian Vlad of TwinzAPP to discuss their entrepreneurial journey, the experiences that defined them, and the path that continues to drive their success.

Florian Vlad

CEO of TwinzAPP Digital

Website Address: https://twinzapp.com/

Short company description:

TwinzAPP is a software engineering and Business Intelligence–driven digital transformation company helping startups, enterprises, and healthcare organizations design, build, and scale high-impact technology solutions.