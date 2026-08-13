The Horse’s Mouth: Movers and Shakers with Travis Fulton of Travis Fulton Golf

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Morgan Allen and David Ramos, spoke with Travis Fulton.

Travis Fulton

Owner of Travis Fulton Golf

Website Address: https://travisfultongolf.com/

Short company description:

Golf Instruction, Club fitting and Corporate Events.

What was the most impactful moment of your transition out of the military?

I left the Army and started Physical Therapy school just a few months later. After combat in Iraq, PT school was no problem. I had to work, but managing that workload was much easier. The skills I learned in the Army and Iraq: perseverance, teamwork, how to communicate with literally anyone, assertiveness, and leadership carried me through PT school and even now, over 20 years later, they are still helping me run a successful business. The Army isn’t easy, but it’s one of the best things that happened to me.

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

Golf and Life run parallel.

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

Network every day.

How do you define success?

Hard work, Dedication, Consistency.