Buzz on Real Estate with June Davis of Coldwell Banker Anabasis Realty

Step into the fast-moving world of real estate with “Buzz on Real Estate,” a dynamic TV show spotlighting the professionals, innovators, and industry leaders shaping the future of residential and commercial real estate. From top-producing agents and brokers to developers, investors, lenders, designers, and community visionaries, our laid-back studio environment creates the perfect space for authentic conversations and meaningful insights.



Airing weekly from the studios located at 1611 San Marco Boulevard in Jacksonville, Florida, each episode highlights the people, trends, and strategies transforming the real estate landscape. Whether you’re a homeowner, investor, industry professional, or someone curious about the ever-changing market, join us for engaging discussions on leadership, innovation, growth, and success in real estate. Tune in for an inspiring experience that celebrates the visionaries helping people build wealth, communities, and lasting legacies through real estate.

Today our host, Bryce Ocepek spoke with June Davis.

June Davis

Real Estate Advisor at Coldwell Banker Anabasis Realty

Website Address: https://www.anabasisrealty.com

Short company description:

Coldwell Banker Anabasis Realty is a Veteran owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage focused on residential, investment and commercial real estate in the Northeast Florida market. Anabasis recently joined the brand under the inclusive ownership program, designed to bring personalized service to locals.

With the main sales location in the heart of Macclenny, Florida, they are positioned for growth around the exponentially expanding Northeast Florida metro. A culmination of over 25 years of real estate experience, no matter the situation, Coldwell Banker Anabasis Realty can help all clients navigate the ins and outs of complicated real estate transactions with ease.

How do you define success?

My success is defined by whether I am a better person than I was yesterday. It is measured by whether I am living a life that aligns with my values, my morals, and my faith. It is reflected in how many people I have been able to help along my journey, the purpose behind my actions, and showing up everyday to do the right thing—even when no one is watching. My failures, my mistakes, the opportunities I missed, and the ones I chose to pursue have all shaped the person I am becoming. The question I ask myself each day is not, “How much did I make?” but rather, “Am I living the life God has called me to live?” I also ask myself, “Who did I encourage? Who did I help? Whose life was better because I was part of it today?” I’ve learned to focus on what I can control and to trust God with what I cannot. I believe Peace comes from surrender, while growth comes from responsibility, and success comes from consistency. To me, success is also measured by the health of my mind, body, and spirit, and the gratitude I carry each day. If I have peace, purpose, and the opportunity to continue growing, then I am already successful. Money can provide comfort, but it does not define my success. Even without it, I choose to be happy, humble, and thankful.

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

Self discipline, preparation, failure, Team support, setting measurable goals, and Being resilient.

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

Trusting in God, Listening, understanding, constantly Self educating, setting attainable goals, always being Prepared,

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

My Last Transaction. Each deal involves team collaboration to obtain a successful outcome.

What’s the trickiest part of picking the right mortgage lender for you or your clients?

Understanding the induvial, their needs, and their goals to make sure they are a good fit for eachother.