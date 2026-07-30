Buzz on Veterans with Ron Gamble, Megan Maloney, Keith Green, and Phil Burt

This segment is a Veteran Focused talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on Veteran leadership, service, stories and transition. Our Veteran host highlights other Veterans who serve, have served and who are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Captain Rick Hoffman, spoke with Ron Gamble, Megan Maloney, Keith Green, and Phil Burt.
Ron Gamble
Founder and Brewmaster of Veterans United Craft Brewery
Website Address: https://www.vubrew.com/
Megan Maloney
CEO of Maloney and Associates
Website Address: https://www.maloneyassociates.net/
Reuben “Keith” Green
Author of Black Officer, White Navy
Preview the Book: https://www.amazon.com/Black-Officer-White-Navy-Memoir
Phil Burt
Jacksonville Chapter Captain for Team Red White & Blue
Website Address: https://teamrwb.org/