“Around Town” – Black History Month Special Edition

Each week on “Around Town,” our host Tiffany Howard talks to members of the Orange Park community who are making an impact. This weeks episode is a special edition. In order to celebrate Black History Month, Tiffany & Steve spoke to Dr. Robert Junior Morris, from Agape Chiropractic, Dr. Tameiko Allen Grant from FSCJ, and Reverend Eddie Henley from Orange Park City Council.

Tameiko Allen Grant began working for FSCJ as the Program Coordinator of the 21st Century Academy Grant at North Campus in 2013. In her current position as Associate Academic Dean of Career Education at South Campus, her primary focuses are Public Safety, Emergency Management, Criminal Justice, Fire Science and Adult Education. She also serves as an adjunct instructor and has over 12 years of experience in academic administration.

On December 3, 2019, Councilman Henley was appointed to Seat 1 on the Town Council. He sworn into office on January 7, 2020. He was elected on April 14, 2020 and was sworn into his first three-year term to Seat 1 on the Orange Park Town Council on May 19, 2020.

Dr. Junior is a South Bronx, New York native with a passion for helping others. Growing up in the inner city did not come without great challenges, but before leaving Dr. Junior learned some valuable lessons that would help become the person he is today. He completed his undergraduate studies at Coastal Carolina University where he majored in exercise science and minored in Biology. To learn more, please visit https://agapechirojax.com.