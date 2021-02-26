“5 Minute Salute” with Lisa Evers from Holistic Holdings, LLC

Each week on “5 Minute Salute,” our host, Dan Bean, talks to veterans who have successfully transitioned from active duty to the business world. This week, Dan sat down with Lisa Evers from Holistic Holdings, LLC.

To learn more, visit https://www.nursesempoweringhealth.com.

What Branch of Service where you in and for how long?: USCGR, 32 years.

After your service ended, how did you spend your time? Did you go back to school? Immediately enter the private sector?: Continued travel nursing for several years and attended grad school, earning my MA in Health Arts and Sciences, 2/18.

Are you a member of any veteran organizations? If so which ones?: Prior MOAA member and I actively support the Women Veterans’ Memorial Foundation: Charter Member.

What has been your career after your service came to an end?: Nurse Educator and Change Agent for Resilience and True Well-being: Created positive assessment tool, “Comfort Quest” which flips the pain scale on its head.

Was there anything or anyone that helped you during the transition from military to civilian life?: Staying active and engaged with family; allowing time to focus on Grad School FT (thanks to the Post 9/11 GI Bill); and striving to help others dealing with challenges. VA health care was also a blessing, as it permitted me to work PT, prn.