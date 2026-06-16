Buzzworthy Businesses with Dave MacCutcheon of America 250 Proof

“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Steve Strum, spoke with Dave MacCutcheon.

Dave MacCutcheon

Songwriter and Musician for America 250 Proof

Listen to “America 250 Proof”: America 250 Proof™ | Official Lyric Video – YouTube

Short company description:

Dave MacCutcheon is the founder and creative force behind MAC — Made American Country — a modern Americana project shaped by lived experience, movement, endurance, and the landscapes of American life.

Written from Cape Cod to New Mexico, Nevada to Iowa, Hawaii to Florida, his songs reflect roads traveled, risks taken, victories earned, and chapters survived. These are not studio-manufactured stories, but songs built from real places, real people, and the pursuit of something greater.

Blending country, Americana, roots rock, and cinematic storytelling, MAC’s music explores freedom, identity, reinvention, faith, and the enduring spirit that connects generations of Americans. His debut release, “America 250 Proof™,” featuring Brian Iannucci and guitarist Mike Estes (formerly of Lynyrd Skynyrd and Blackfoot), marks the beginning of a larger body of work rooted in heritage, resilience, and modern American storytelling.