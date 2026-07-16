Caring for Seniors with Daniel Locke MS of Compassionate Alternative Care

“Legacy of Leaders” is an inspiring TV show featuring interviews with successful entrepreneurs and leaders around the world. The show focuses on business leadership, motivation, and success stories, with the goal of sparking inspiration and igniting success in the audience. Today our hosts, Morgan Allen and Nathan Polete spoke with Daniel Locke MS.

Daniel Locke MS

President at Compassionate Alternative Care

Website Address: https://Compaltcare.com



Short company description:

We are a medical cannabis physician group. We help patients get certified to use cannabis, and wr help them navigate cannabis as medicine.

Video Description:

In this episode of Caring for Seniors, Morgan Allen and Nate Polete sit down with Daniel Locke of Compassionate Alternative Care to discuss how seniors can safely and effectively use medical cannabis. Daniel explains the importance of proper dosing, education, and individualized guidance, helping separate facts from common misconceptions. Learn how his physician-led practice supports patients through medical cannabis certification, one-on-one consultations, and ongoing education to improve quality of life while prioritizing safety.

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.