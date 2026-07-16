Caring for Seniors with Elizabeth Bandyk of CURA Care Management

“Legacy of Leaders” is an inspiring TV show featuring interviews with successful entrepreneurs and leaders around the world. The show focuses on business leadership, motivation, and success stories, with the goal of sparking inspiration and igniting success in the audience. Today our hosts, Morgan Allen and Nathan Polete spoke with Elizabeth Bandyk of CURA Care Management.

Elizabeth Bandyk

Owner of CURA Care Management

Website Address: https://[email protected]



Video Description:

In this episode of Caring for Seniors, Morgan Allen and Nate Polete speak with Elizabeth Bandyk, founder of Cura Care Management, about helping seniors safely remain independent at home. Drawing on more than four decades of nursing experience, Elizabeth shares how her team provides professional nurse care management, home safety assessments, medication oversight, and personalized guidance for seniors and their families. Discover how compassionate in-home care and the right community resources can help older adults age with dignity and confidence.

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