BUZZ TV -“5 Minutes With” Carrence Bass, Making Strides For Autism

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Brittany Shaw talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week, Brittany talks to Carrence Bass from Making Strides For Autism.

Making Strides For Autism is a nonprofit organization with a social enterprise business model. We provide services and products to businesses to fund our social mission of providing support, training, and advocacy to those on the autism spectrum and their families. Our vision is one day, Northeast Florida will be the most autism-friendly region to live in Florida. We’re helping to make Northeast Florida a more autism-friendly community; one business, one organization, and one person at a time. From Small Steps, To Making Strides. We Connect the Community to Autism.

Event: RUN, WALK, STIM! The 2nd annual Friends With Autism 5K/Walk is more than just a Run and a Walk – it’s a fun time for the entire community to come together and raise awareness and acceptance for families and people on the autism spectrum in Northeast Florida! Join other families as we kickoff Autism Month with a health/resource fair, music, children’s activities, Keynote Speaker Attorney, Author, Artist, and Autism Advocate Haley Moss, and so much more! This event is a City of Jacksonville Jax Mayorthon Kids Club event!

Event or Venue location: Northbank Riverwalk / Riverside Arts Market, 715 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32204

Event Date/Time: Sunday, April 7, 2019, 7:00 am – 12:00 pm

Event Details:

Event Fee Range:

$30 to March 30 – 5K, then $35

$10 -1 Mile Fun Run/Walk 12 and Under

$10 – 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk 13 and Over

City of Jacksonville Employees receive a $10 discount use code: city10

Resource Fair/Kickoff – Free to General Public

To learn more, visit http://www.makingstridesforautism.org