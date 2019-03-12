BUZZ TV -“5 Minutes With” Meltem Altintas, Instanbul Cultural Center

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Brittany Shaw talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week, Brittany talks to Meltem Altintas from Istanbul Cultural Center.

Istanbul Cultural Center is a non profit organization. We have volunteer acitivities to reach out our community in Jacksonville.

Event or Venue location:

We are having a food festival on April 6th at Istanbul Cultural Center.

Also, we have Turkish cooking classes second Saturday of each month.

Event Date/Time: April 6th 11-6pm

Event Details: For food festival, we will be selling foods and having some cultural items. It is open to everyone and entrance is free!

For cooking class, it is for adults and $15 for per person. We teach one dish of Turkish food and serve two differet dishes with it! Time is between 11-1

To learn more, visit http://www.istanbulcenterjax.com