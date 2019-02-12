BUZZ TV -“5 Minutes With” Tommy BoDean, Laughs For The Troops

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Brittany Shaw talks to buzz worthy people about their buzz worthy events. This week on the show, Brittany Talks to Tommy BoDean about his event, Laughs For The Troops.

We are a Florida based non-profit that raises awareness for veterans and first responders living with post-traumatic stress. Our premiere event is The Funniest Night in America it’s a family friendly comedy show hosted by four national comedians, Thomas Brown, Tommy Drake, Phil Palisoul and Happy Cole. Our goal is to give-away 800-900 of the seats to vets, active duty, first responders and their families in Jacksonville.

For more Information, visit https://www.laughsforthetroops.org