BUZZ TV – “5 Minutes With” with David Stackhouse, Positive Energy

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Howard Wolpoff talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week on the show, Howard has an electrifying conversation with Positive Energy founder, David Stackhouse.

Positive Energy has over 6 years of experience in All Battery sales, installation, and recycling. in NE Florida. Our company also serves as a conductor of Positive Energy in the community! Our business model incorporates continuous charitable donations and volunteerism. Our knowledge of thousands of types of batteries, differences in quality, their applications, how to install them, and our integrity towards a public who has very little knowledge of them uniquely positions us as a consultant to companies with various battery needs!

To learn more, visit their facebook page at facebook.com/positiveenergies

Buzz TV Host Howard Wolpoff is a marketing executive with over 25 years of experience helping hundreds of businesses create profitable solutions to drive sales, attract and maintain customers, and build a solid corporate brand. He has helped launch three businesses: Chelsea Piers Sports and Entertainment, the Brooklyn Cyclones minor league baseball team and GridironNow.com, the premier site for SEC football and currently serves as the Vice President of Client Integration at Client Focused Media. Born and raised in New York City, Howard moved to Jacksonville in 2007. He is married with three children and earned his MBA in Marketing from Fordham University. Check out his blog at http://www.howardwolpoff.com and follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/hwolpoff.