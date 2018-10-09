Buzz TV – “5 Minutes With” with Dr. Scott Wagner, Eccella Smiles

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Howard Wolpoff talks to Buzzworthy people about Buzzworthy things. This week, our host Steve talked to Dr. Scott Wagner from Eccella Smiles. Dr. Wagner’s passion for the ever-changing field of dentistry motivates him to take over 100 hours of continued education each year. He’s had the pleasure of studying with some of the world’s leading cosmetic and restorative dentists, including Peter Dawson, Frank Spear, and John Kois. In 2002, Dr. Wagner committed himself to the curriculum at the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies. LVI is internationally recognized as the premier post-graduate center for the study of advanced cosmetic, restorative, and neuromuscular techniques. With the guidance of some of the greatest minds in dentistry today (Bill Dickerson, Norm Thomas, Sam Kherani, Clayton Chan, Mike Miyasaki, Ron Jackson, Robert Jankelson, and Heidi Dickerson), Dr. Wagner has learned state-of-the-art techniques in a wide range of dental disciplines.

Buzz TV Host Howard Wolpoff is a marketing executive with over 25 years of experience helping hundreds of businesses create profitable solutions to drive sales, attract and maintain customers, and build a solid corporate brand. He has helped launch three businesses: Chelsea Piers Sports and Entertainment, the Brooklyn Cyclones minor league baseball team and GridironNow.com, the premier site for SEC football and currently serves as the Vice President of Client Integration at Client Focused Media. Born and raised in New York City, Howard moved to Jacksonville in 2007. He is married with three children and earned his MBA in Marketing from Fordham University. http://www.howardwolpoff.com.